Heat and humidity increase this weekend

Tonight: Warm and humid. 50% chance of showers and T-storms. Heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds possible. Warm and humid.

Low: 67 Wind: SE/S 5-10

Saturday: Variable clouds, very warm and humid. Chance of showers and storms throughout early, then a 40% chance showers and storms mainly north of Wausau during the afternoon and evening.

High: 88 Wind: SW/S 6-15

Showers and T-storms during the morning brought heavy rain to much of the area. Through midday, rain totals at Wausau and Rhinelander were near or over 2 inches, with 1-2” reported elsewhere.

Through mid afternoon the shower and storm activity was confined to mainly the northern and eastern parts of the state, with some additional showers and storms developing over portions of eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Very warm and humid air surging northward into the western Great Lakes region is responsible for the showers and storms. The heat and humidity are expected to increase this weekend.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 1 pm Saturday through 7 pm Sunday for parts of southern Wisconsin, including Jackson, Juneau, and Adams Counties where Heat Index values could reach 95 to 105 degrees.

There will be a chance of showers and storms in the area through tonight and perhaps lingering for a while Saturday morning. Showers and storms will be possible especially across the northern part of the area Saturday, and northern into central Wisconsin Sunday. Strong to severe storms could occur, including hail and gusty winds. More heavy rain is likely as well.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for northwestern Wisconsin, including Ashland, Iron, and Price Counties until 7 am Sunday.

A cold front will track through the area Monday, bringing a chance of showers and storms throughout the area. Cooler and less humid weather will follow for a while.

This morning's grass pollen count was in the moderate range, as measured and provided courtesy of the Marshfield Clinic-Wausau Center.

Have a good weekend! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. June 15, 2018