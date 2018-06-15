Oneida Co. Sheriffs in search of alleged sexual assault suspect - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Oneida Co. Sheriffs in search of alleged sexual assault suspect

By Chris Watkins, Social Media, Digital Content Manager
TOWN OF PELICAN, Wis. (WAOW) -

Oneida County sheriffs are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted an elderly woman.

Officials received a call reporting the incident on June 10. 

Initial information from the press release said an unidentified man "entered into the residence, physically and sexually assaulted the elderly female occupant."

Police are still investigating the matter, but no further information is currently available.

If you have any information related to the crime, you are asked to contact the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Any questions should be directed to Chief Deputy Dan Hess at (715) 361-5100.

