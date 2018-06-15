Oneida Co. Sheriffs in search of alleged sexual assault suspect

Oneida County sheriffs are searching for a man alleged of committing sexual assault on an elderly woman. Officials received a call reporting the incident on June 10. Initial information from the press release said an unidentified man "entered into the residence, physically and sexually assaulted the elderly female occupant." Police are still investigating the matter, but no further information is currently available. If you have any information re...More >>
Marathon County investigators are searching for clues to identify the thieves who ripped off thousands of dollars worth of tools and tires in the Township of Knowlton.More >>
TOWN OF PINE GROVE (WAOW) - Portage County investigators need help finding the burglar who broke into B B Equipment and ripped off a gun and some equipment.More >>
The Marathon County Sheriff's Department is searching for a walkway inmate, according to a post on their Facebook page.More >>
Five trucks at PGA Plumbing in Weston were broken into in mid-November and thieves got away with copper tubing and a generator, investigators say.More >>
A 13-year-old told investigators that 50-year-old Greg Witter assaulted her back in 2013, when she was 8 years old.More >>
Gummy candies infused with cannabis-derived oil are being sold right in central Wisconsin.More >>
A day after a Racine County District Attorney sends a warning to retailers selling gummy bears with cannabis-derived oil, News 9 continued the push for answers going all the way to the top.More >>
