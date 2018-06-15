Northeastern Wisconsin woman dies in house explosion

A northeastern Wisconsin woman has died after an explosion at her home in the town of Cable.

The Bayfield County Sheriff's Office says Joyce Reidl died of burns and injuries she suffered in the explosion Thursday evening. Her husband, Raymond, was also home at the time and also severely burned. His condition is unknown.

Authorities were notified of the explosion at 6 p.m. Thursday. They arrived to find a large area of the home had been blown apart, and half of it was engulfed in flames.

Raymond Reidl was able to escape the home with the help of a neighbor, but Joyce Reidl was trapped inside by debris as the fire spread. She was pulled from the home by firefighters.

The cause of the explosion is being investigated.