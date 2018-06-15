A Stevens Point Pastor is speaking out on Trump administration officials quoting the Bible

A Stevens Point Pastor is is speaking out on Trump Administration officials quoting the Bible in regards to migrant children being taken away from their parents at the U.S. Border.

The Pope also weighed in urging protection for the children.

Church groups, politicians and child advocates are calling the separations inhumane.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders both used the bible to defend the policy and some say they stepped over the line.

"I would cite to the Apostle Paul and his clear and wise command in Romans 13, to obey the laws of government." said Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions say the Trump administration is doing this because the parents have to go to jail for entering the U.S. illegally, even if they were seeking asylum.

Sandra Sanders also used the Bible to defend the separation of children from at families at the border.

She was asked about Sessions’ statement, and was challenged: “Where does it say in the Bible that’s moral to take children away from mothers?”

Pushing back, Sanders said: “I’m not aware of the attorney general’s comments or what he would be referencing, [but] I can say that it is very biblical to enforce the law. That is repeated throughout the Bible.”

Christopher Tillman, Pastor of Downtown Mission Church in Wausau said "when you have a government official taking a biblical position, whether it's interpreted properly or not, he steps in and sites that in a way that basically puts Christians on the line".

New numbers obtained by the associated press Friday show the government has taken almost 2,000 children away from their parents so far.