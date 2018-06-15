Man accused of dousing girlfriend's home with gas, lighting on fire

Robert Zipsie, 22, of Wausau, allegedly lit his girlfriend's home on fire after a fight Thursday, according to police.

The two both reside at the home on Becher Drive.

Zipsie faces felony arson charges as a result. According to a criminal complaint, he told police he "lost his mind."

"He indicated he did that because he felt violent and out of control," said Asst. District Attorney Kyle Mayo at Zipsie's initial appearance Friday afternoon.

Neighbors said Zipsie's girlfriend was running around frantically just before the fire started, asking people to use their phones.

"She said she needed to get out of the house," said Justin Taylor. "And she was just kind of scared."

Zipsie will be back in court at the end of the month.