29th annual energy fair kicks off in Portage County

The Midwest Renewable Energy Association (MREA) kicked off its annual Energy Fair in Custer on Friday.

This year's event features more than 250 workshops on renewable energy and sustainable living.

"Renewable energy is very important," event organizer Allison Lindquist said. "Education and connecting with other people are the main two reasons people should turn out."

For more than 29 years, the Energy Fair has brought thousands of people together to learn about going green. For some, it's a yearly tradition.

"There is climate change happening, and I think it is important to save our Earth for future generations," Beth Deneen of Hudson said.

One of this year's featured exhibits is the Clean Energy Show that showcases the work of James Kerbel. He unveiled groundbreaking technology at Friday's ribbon cutting.

"We put up a carport with a solar system on it," Kerbel said. "We have electrical vehicle charging facilities, so you can bring your electric car here to get a charge and only use sunshine to do it."

He said 38 percent of carbon pollution comes from transportation, and he wants to use this green technology to reduce carbon emissions.

"I don't want to leave any carbon pollution behind for the future generation, and I want to let everyone else know about this technology."

All ages are invited to attend and participate in family friendly activities this weekend.

The event is set to run through Sunday. If there's rain, it'll still go on, but if the storms get too serious, it may shut down so be sure to check out its website if you plan on going.