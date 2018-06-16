Illness tied to produce worsening in Minnesota and Wisconsin

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.

Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland

Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while

The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twist

The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twist

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration's policy of separating parents from their children after they enter the U.S. illegally

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration's policy of separating parents from their children after they enter the U.S. illegally

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrest

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrest

The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopic

The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopic

The Gottis made sure the Travoltas were well fed for 'Gotti'

The Gottis made sure the Travoltas were well fed for 'Gotti'

Trump distances himself from attorney Michael Cohen as government addresses raided materials.

Trump distances himself from attorney Michael Cohen as government addresses raided materials.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, leaves federal court in New York. Cohen wants a federal judge to stop the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from s...

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, leaves federal court in New York. Cohen wants a federal judge to stop the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from s...

Trump distances self from Cohen as raided docs are analyzed

Trump distances self from Cohen as raided docs are analyzed

The family of one of the 17 people killed in the massacre at a Florida high school is suing to obtain mental health records of shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz.

The family of one of the 17 people killed in the massacre at a Florida high school is suing to obtain mental health records of shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Anne Ramsay, mother of Parkland High School shooting victim Helena Ramsay, speaks to the media during a news conference on Friday, June 15, 2018, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The family is suing to obtain mental health records of...

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Anne Ramsay, mother of Parkland High School shooting victim Helena Ramsay, speaks to the media during a news conference on Friday, June 15, 2018, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The family is suing to obtain mental health records of...

Parkland mom: 'Shooter may as well have just shot us'

Parkland mom: 'Shooter may as well have just shot us'

The National Institutes of Health is shutting down a study that was supposed to show if a single drink a day could prevent heart attacks, citing ethical problems.

The National Institutes of Health is shutting down a study that was supposed to show if a single drink a day could prevent heart attacks, citing ethical problems.

Michigan State University Board of Trustee Brian Mosallam is asking interim school president John Engler to resign immediately.

Michigan State University Board of Trustee Brian Mosallam is asking interim school president John Engler to resign immediately.

(Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2018 file photo, media stand around Michigan State trustee Brian Mosallam as he speaks after a special Michigan State University board of trustees meeting on campus in East La...

(Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2018 file photo, media stand around Michigan State trustee Brian Mosallam as he speaks after a special Michigan State University board of trustees meeting on campus in East La...

Police believe road rage led a 23-year-old man to shoot four people outside a suburban Denver dental office, killing a boy.

Police believe road rage led a 23-year-old man to shoot four people outside a suburban Denver dental office, killing a boy.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Law enforcement officials investigate around the scene of a shooting in a parking lot behind a dentist's office, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Westminster, Colo.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Law enforcement officials investigate around the scene of a shooting in a parking lot behind a dentist's office, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Westminster, Colo.

New York's attorney general isn't done taking on Trump family charities after suing the president over allegations he treated his nonprofit like a personal piggy bank.

New York's attorney general isn't done taking on Trump family charities after suing the president over allegations he treated his nonprofit like a personal piggy bank.

A state appeals court has reinstated the California law allowing terminally ill people to end their lives.

A state appeals court has reinstated the California law allowing terminally ill people to end their lives.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says gun rights are safe on his watch amid pushback to some of his safety proposals after a high school shooting that left 10 people dead.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says gun rights are safe on his watch amid pushback to some of his safety proposals after a high school shooting that left 10 people dead.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Texas Gov. Greg Abbott waves to delegates as the arrives for the Texas GOP Convention, Friday, June 15, 2018, in San Antonio.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Texas Gov. Greg Abbott waves to delegates as the arrives for the Texas GOP Convention, Friday, June 15, 2018, in San Antonio.

A second sheriff's deputy has died after being shot while an inmate was being transported to a Kansas City courthouse.

A second sheriff's deputy has died after being shot while an inmate was being transported to a Kansas City courthouse.

California officials, having concluded coffee drinking is not a risky pastime, are proposing a regulation that will essentially tell consumers of America's favorite beverage they can drink up without fear.

California officials, having concluded coffee drinking is not a risky pastime, are proposing a regulation that will essentially tell consumers of America's favorite beverage they can drink up without fear.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk into a cup of coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. State health officials proposed a regulation change Friday, June 15, 2018, that would declare coffee ...

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk into a cup of coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. State health officials proposed a regulation change Friday, June 15, 2018, that would declare coffee ...

Minnesota and Wisconsin health officials say a growing number of people are falling ill to infections linked to fresh produce.

Both states are investigating an outbreak in infections caused by Cyclospora, a parasite commonly found in developing countries. Officials have confirmed 30 Wisconsin and 20 Minnesota cases linked to Del Monte brand vegetable trays.

The Minnesota Department of Health said Friday that 17 more people reported feeling sick after eating at a Minneapolis restaurant.

Health officials say symptoms can take up to a week to develop and include loss of appetite, nausea, diarrhea, fatigue and a low-grade fever.

A Wisconsin woman is suing Kwik Trip and Del Monte after she became ill from vegetable trays she bought in Eau Claire.

Kwik Trip removed the product from its stores.