Illness tied to produce worsening in Minnesota and Wisconsin

Saturday, June 16 2018 10:09 AM EDT2018-06-16 14:09:57 GMT
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk into a cup of coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. State health officials proposed a regulation change Friday, June 15, 2018, that would declare coffee ...
California officials, having concluded coffee drinking is not a risky pastime, are proposing a regulation that will essentially tell consumers of America's favorite beverage they can drink up without fear.More >>
California officials, having concluded coffee drinking is not a risky pastime, are proposing a regulation that will essentially tell consumers of America's favorite beverage they can drink up without fear.More >>
Saturday, June 16 2018 10:03 AM EDT2018-06-16 14:03:29 GMT
(Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2018 file photo, media stand around Michigan State trustee Brian Mosallam as he speaks after a special Michigan State University board of trustees meeting on campus in East La...
Michigan State University Board of Trustee Brian Mosallam is asking interim school president John Engler to resign immediately.More >>
Michigan State University Board of Trustee Brian Mosallam is asking interim school president John Engler to resign immediately.More >>
Saturday, June 16 2018 10:03 AM EDT2018-06-16 14:03:24 GMT
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Anne Ramsay, mother of Parkland High School shooting victim Helena Ramsay, speaks to the media during a news conference on Friday, June 15, 2018, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The family is suing to obtain mental health records of...
The family of one of the 17 people killed in the massacre at a Florida high school is suing to obtain mental health records of shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz.More >>
The family of one of the 17 people killed in the massacre at a Florida high school is suing to obtain mental health records of shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz.More >>
Saturday, June 16 2018 10:03 AM EDT2018-06-16 14:03:21 GMT
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, leaves federal court in New York. Cohen wants a federal judge to stop the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from s...
Trump distances himself from attorney Michael Cohen as government addresses raided materials.More >>
Trump distances himself from attorney Michael Cohen as government addresses raided materials.More >>
New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House
New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House
Minnesota and Wisconsin health officials say a growing number of people are falling ill to infections linked to fresh produce.
Both states are investigating an outbreak in infections caused by Cyclospora, a parasite commonly found in developing countries. Officials have confirmed 30 Wisconsin and 20 Minnesota cases linked to Del Monte brand vegetable trays.
The Minnesota Department of Health said Friday that 17 more people reported feeling sick after eating at a Minneapolis restaurant.
Health officials say symptoms can take up to a week to develop and include loss of appetite, nausea, diarrhea, fatigue and a low-grade fever.
A Wisconsin woman is suing Kwik Trip and Del Monte after she became ill from vegetable trays she bought in Eau Claire.
Kwik Trip removed the product from its stores.
Can't Find Something?
WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293