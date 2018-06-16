Trump searches for credit on North Korea nuclear deal - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Trump searches for credit on North Korea nuclear deal

Posted:
WASHINGTON (AP) -

President Donald Trump credits his accord with North Korea's Kim Jong Un with saving tens of millions of people from nuclear war. Now he just has to get everyone else on board.

He has received lukewarm backing from congressional Republicans, criticism from Democratic opponents and skepticism from allies and the media.

Trump returned from Singapore expecting a hero's welcome and tweeting that the world could "sleep well." He feels the agreement represents a radical step toward solving an intractable foreign policy problem and has been publicly and privately grumbling that not everyone agrees.

He told reporters Friday he was doing what is necessary for peace, adding, "I don't want to see a nuclear weapon destroy you and your family."

