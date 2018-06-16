Law enforcement pays tribute to fallen Milwaukee officer - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Law enforcement pays tribute to fallen Milwaukee officer

Posted:
MILWAUKEE (AP) -

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Law enforcement representatives in squad cars and motorcycles were lining up outside a Brookfield church hours in advance of funeral services for a Milwaukee police officer.

Officer Charles Irvine Jr. was killed June 7 when a squad car he was riding in rolled over near an overpass during a high-speed chase with a motorist who authorities say had been driving recklessly.

Friends say Irvine was devoted to church, family and a life of service.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.