Law enforcement pays tribute to fallen Milwaukee officer

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Law enforcement representatives in squad cars and motorcycles were lining up outside a Brookfield church hours in advance of funeral services for a Milwaukee police officer.

Officer Charles Irvine Jr. was killed June 7 when a squad car he was riding in rolled over near an overpass during a high-speed chase with a motorist who authorities say had been driving recklessly.

Friends say Irvine was devoted to church, family and a life of service.

