Steamy air to fuel more storms and heavy rain in our area

Sunday afternoon: Partly sunny, hot and humid. 40% chance of scattered t-storms late, especially northwest of Marathon County.

High: 90 Wind: S/SW 8-18

Sunday night: Humid with showers and storms likely, some could be severe early. Very heavy rain possible in spots.

Low: 69 Wind: SW~5 becoming NW late

Monday: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a 50% chance of scattered showers and t-storms, especially in the southern half of the area.

High: 78 Wind: NW 5-10 becoming NE

**A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Price, Oneida, Vilas, Ashland, and Iron Counties through 1 p.m. Monday. A Heat Advisory will expire at 7 p.m. Sunday for Adams, Juneau, Monroe, and Jackson Counties.

Very active weather is expected across our region Sunday evening and night as a cold front slowly drops into the hot and humid air. Numerous thunderstorms are likely, and some could be severe with high winds, large hail, frequent lightning, and torrential rainfall. An isolated tornado or two can’t be rule out either. Those that live in flood prone areas should be especially alert, as some of these storms could leave a quick couple inches of rainfall given the extremely moist, tropical nature of the air right now. There has been localized significant flood damage already up around Iron, Ashland, Bayfield, and Douglas Counties from earlier storms.

Otherwise it will be a very muggy night with lows from the mid 60s north to low 70s south. The wind will be from the southwest around 5 mph becoming NW late. Monday will be a bit cooler with mostly cloudy skies and highs from the lower 70s north to near 80 south. There is a 50% chance of scattered showers and a few t-storms, especially over the southern half of the area closer to the cold front. Winds will start from the northwest then become northeast at 5-10 mph.

Some pleasant conditions are expected Wednesday and Thursday with high pressure in control. It should be less humid and partly cloudy with lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A new low pressure system will approach from the southwest Friday. It will bring a decent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms from Friday afternoon through Saturday. Spotty showers may even linger into Sunday. Otherwise some patchy sunshine and typical summer temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s are anticipated.

Stay cool and safe! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 12:20 p.m., 17-June 2018