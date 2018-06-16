Warm and humid weather to linger through Sunday night.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy north of Wausau with a 40% chance of showers and T-storms. Isolated showers and storms possible south mainly through the evening. Warm and humid.

Low: 71 Wind: SE/S 6-12

Sunday: Variable clouds. Breezy at times, very warm and humid. 50% chance of showers and storms north; slight chance south. Showers and storms possible throughout the area during the evening.

High: 90 Wind: S/SW 8-18

Showers and T-storms tracked from the western through northern parts of the area during the morning, with additional scattered showers and isolated storms to the north of Wausau during the afternoon, and a few isolated showers and storms to the south.. Warm and humid conditions continued through the area. Afternoon highs ranged through the 70s north and the 80s south.

Very warm and humid conditions will linger through Sunday night.

A Heat Advisory is in effect through 7 pm Sunday for parts of southern Wisconsin, including Jackson, Juneau, and Adams Counties where Heat Index values could reach 95 to 105 degrees.

There will be a chance of showers and storms in the area through tonight. More showers and storms will be possible Sunday as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Strong to severe storms could occur, including hail and gusty winds. More heavy rain is likely as well.

The cold front will track through the area Monday, bringing a chance of showers and storms throughout the area. Cooler and less humid weather will follow for a while.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for northwestern and parts of northern Wisconsin, including Ashland, Iron, Price, Vilas, and Oneida Counties through Monday afternoon.

Have a good weekend! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. June 16, 2018