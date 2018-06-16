Worst of severe weather over but locally heavy rain lingers

Sunday night: Humid with occasional showers and t-storms. Locally heavy rainfall.

Low: 69 Wind: SW~5 becoming NW late

Monday: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a 50% chance of scattered showers and t-storms, especially in the southern half of the area.

High: 78 Wind: NW 5-10 becoming NE

**A Severe T-storm Watch in effect for Menominee, Shawano, Marathon, Taylor, Clark, Wood, Portage, and Waupaca Counties until midnight. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Marathon, Lincoln, Langlade, Price, Ashland, and Iron Counties through 1 p.m. Monday and for Taylor, Clark, and Jackson Counties until 7 a.m. Monday.

The severe storms and heavy rain Sunday evening was caused by a cold front pushing into the hot and humid air. The high wind threat was diminishing as of late evening, but considerable damage was noted to trees and power lines. Those that live in flood prone areas should remain alert. There has been localized significant flood damage already up around Iron, Ashland, Bayfield, and Douglas Counties from earlier storms.

Otherwise it will be a very muggy night with lows from the mid 60s north to low 70s south. The wind will be from the southwest around 5 mph becoming NW late. Monday will be a bit cooler with mostly cloudy skies and highs from the lower 70s north to near 80 south. There is a 50% chance of scattered showers and a few t-storms, especially over the southern half of the area closer to the cold front. Winds will start from the northwest then become northeast at 5-10 mph.

Some pleasant conditions are expected Wednesday and Thursday with high pressure in control. It should be less humid and partly cloudy with lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A new low pressure system will approach from the southwest Friday. It will bring a decent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms from Friday afternoon through Saturday. Spotty showers may even linger into Sunday. Otherwise some patchy sunshine and typical summer temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s are anticipated.

Stay cool and safe! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 8:40 p.m., 17-June 2018