Teen remembered in 8th annual Forrest's Memorial Run

A central Wisconsin community came together to remember a young runner who passed away in 2009 during a D.C. Everest cross country practice.

A rare heart condition caused fourteen-year-old Forrest Goetsch to collapse and die.

Saturday for the eighth year in a row, Forrest's Memorial Run brought hundreds together to honor the teenager at Dale's Weston Lanes.

"Just the passion and community that comes out every year for this event is so cool and it's so fun to be a part of so you can't pass that up," 2012 D.C. Everest High School grad and former cross country runner, Sam Anderson said.

The event raises thousands of dollars each year for scholarship programs and other charities in the north central Wisconsin area.

Organizers said nearly 500 people pre-registered for the race.