Wausau program teaches kids about water safety

As warmer weather makes its way into central Wisconsin, kids learn about safety out on the water.

'Splash Into Safety' is an event Aspirus helps put on every year to have kids fitted for a free life jacket and teach them about water safety.

This year's event was held at the Memorial Pool in Wausau.

Each kid at the event got a free life jacket with the help of a grant and money from a foundation.

"We live right next to a river so it's super important to teach kids about life jacket safety," Emily Loertscher, Aspirus Safe Kids Coordinator said. "Teaching them how to stay warm if they're ever caught in a river or something like that, teaching them how to throw don't go, so throwing out a flotation device instead of going in the water and rescuing somebody because they could also get in danger as well."

The program also encourages parents to get involved to learn about water safety. Parents said the knowledge from events like this is crucial during summer months.

"So many kids love to be by the water, especially during these hot days," Anastacia Haring, a parent at the event, said. "You never know when something's going to happen, if you're gonna fall off you raft or your dock, or just anything, I just think this is really important to know."

The Wausau Fire Department was at the pool teaching kids about CPR and AED's.

Haring said its a program she recommends to other parents in the area.