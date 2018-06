Multiple injuries after Wood Co. boat crash

According to the Department of Natural Resources Conservation Warden Korey Trowbridge, multiple people were injured after a boat crashed into the shoreline on Lake Wazeecha in the Town of Grand Rapids on Saturday.

Trowbridge did not say the extent of the injuries. Five people were on board according to officials.

The DNR, Wood County Sheriff's Department and Grand Rapids Police Department all responded to the scene.

Authorities said the boat has been removed from the lake.

The crash remains under investigation.