Hoskins, Knapp hit home runs, Phillies slow down Brewers 4-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Rhys Hoskins and Andrew Knapp hit home runs and the Philadelphia Phillies, despite stranding 15 runners, defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 on Saturday.

Zach Eflin (4-2) beat the Brewers for the second time in a week. Milwaukee began the day with the best record in the National League, and had scored 40 runs against the Phillies in four previous games before being stymied by Eflin and four relievers.

Eflin gave up one run in five innings. Hector Neris pitched the ninth for his 10th save in 13 chances.

A day after battering the Phillies 13-2, the Brewers scored in the first on Travis Shaw's single.

Hoskins hit a towering home run in the fourth off the window of a restaurant on Miller Park's third level to tie it. Junior Guerra (3-5) had retired eight in a row before Hoskins, who also doubled, singled and walked, hit his ninth homer.

The Phillies took the lead in the fifth on Knapp's leadoff homer to straightaway center.

Eflin gave up three hits, struck out six and walked one. He helped his cause by picking off Lorenzo Cain at first base with one out in the fourth.

Philadelphia extended its lead in the sixth when J.P. Crawford drew a two-out, bases-loaded walk from reliever Boone Logan -- Milwaukee pitchers walked a season-high 10. Cesar Hernandez followed with an infield single.

TRAINER'S ROOM:

Phillies: Placed RHP Luis Garcia on 10-day disabled list with a strained right wrist and optioned RHP Mark Leiter Jr. to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Recalled RHPs Yacksel Rios and Jake Thompson from Lehigh Valley.

Brewers: 2B Jonathan Villar returned after missing two consecutive games with a calf injury.

UP NEXT

Phillies: Aaron Nola (8-2) takes the mound in the three-game series finale. Nola is 3-0 with a 1.38 ERA in four career starts against the Brewers.

Brewers: Chase Anderson (5-5) is 1-2 with a 5.85 ERA in four career starts against the Phillies. He has not faced Philadelphia since earning a 4-1 victory on June 2, 2016, at Citizens Bank Park