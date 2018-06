Local Wausau dads spend father's day outdoors.

Marathon Park in Wausau was filled on Sunday with dads and kids taking advantage of the scorching summer temperatures.

"We came down to the park to swim today at the splash pad it's really hot out so we wanted to cool off by the pool," said Justin Siggy a father of three.

Siggy said every Father's Day just keeps getting better and better for him.

"They keep getting more and more special every year just because we have had more kids," he said.

The high temperatures seemed to be on everyone's mind at the Splash Pad this Father's Day.

"We are here at the Splash Pad because it's 90 degrees and some change," Gary Zimdars said.

Zimdars said Father's Day doesn't seem to be too significant of a day.

"It doesn't matter what you ado as long as you spend it with your kids or your parents so it's a good day," Zimdars said.