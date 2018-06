The 4th annual Uff Da Palooza wrapped up Sunday in Marathon Park.

The weekend long event focused on women's flat track roller derby tournament hosted by the Mid-State Sisters of Skate.

Dozens of teams came in from all over the mid west and even Canada.

Organizers tell News 9 there is something special about this unique sport.

"It's very unique because it's very home grown, a lot of leagues start off with a couple of people trying to recruit and you get women from the ages of 18 to 50," said Kirsten Biadasz the President of Mid- State Sisters Roller Derby.

Each team was challenged to bring in as many pennies as possible to fund raise for the Women's Community in Wausau.

As of Sunday afternoon they have raised over $140.