2 Sisters accused of stabbing each other in 'mutual combat'

Robert Zipsie, 22, of Wausau, allegedly lit his girlfriend's home on fire after a fight Thursday, according to police.More >>
Robert Zipsie, 22, of Wausau, allegedly lit his girlfriend's home on fire after a fight Thursday, according to police.More >>
Strong thunderstorms are pushing through north-central Wisconsin this evening. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH remains in effect for the majority of the viewing area until midnight tonight, with a TORNADO WATCH in effect for Price, Ashland, and Iron counties until 9 PM Sunday. Be sure to stay tuned to News 9 for the latest severe weather warnings.More >>
Strong thunderstorms are pushing through north-central Wisconsin this evening. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH remains in effect for the majority of the viewing area until midnight tonight, with a TORNADO WATCH in effect for Price, Ashland, and Iron counties until 9 PM Sunday. Be sure to stay tuned to News 9 for the latest severe weather warnings.More >>
A 13-year-old told investigators that 50-year-old Greg Witter assaulted her back in 2013, when she was 8 years old.More >>
A 13-year-old told investigators that 50-year-old Greg Witter assaulted her back in 2013, when she was 8 years old.More >>
Welcome to Wake Up Wisconsin, Josh Gregory!More >>
Welcome to Wake Up Wisconsin, Josh Gregory!More >>