2 Sisters accused of stabbing each other in 'mutual combat' - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

2 Sisters accused of stabbing each other in 'mutual combat'

Posted:
By Victoria Saha, Multimedia Journalist
Connect

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Two sisters are in jail in Madison pending criminal charges after allegedly stabbing each other during a fight in front of five small children.

The Madison Police Department said officers were dispatched to a residence just after noon Saturday after one woman reported she had been stabbed.

The officers arrived to find two "uncooperative" sisters ages 24 and 23 with stab wounds on their arms.

A police statement said the women had "engaged in mutual combat" but did not suffer life-threatening wounds.

Police said both women will be charged with domestic recklessly endangering safety.

The statement also said a 30-year-old man is suspected of initiating the disturbance.

Child Protective Services was called to assist with the five children.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.