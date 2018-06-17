Power outages reported as storms roll through - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Power outages reported as storms roll through

By Cassandra Ambrosius, Content Manager
Power outages have been reported across north central Wisconsin as storms continue to roll through the area. 

WPS said on Twitter it is working to restore power as quickly as possible. 

