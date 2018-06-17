Top 5 Plays of the Week: June 17, 2018

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Jaden Schwartz scored with 2:27 remaining during a 4-on-4 situation and the St. Louis Blues beat the Wild 2-1 on Friday night to leave Minnesota with a 2-0 leadMore >>
Rhys Hoskins and Andrew Knapp hit home runs and the Philadelphia Phillies, despite stranding 15 runners, defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1. Zach Eflin beat the Brewers for the second time in a week. Milwaukee began the...
Brent Suter drove in two runs and pitched a season-high seven innings, Christian Yelich, Hernan Perez and Jesus Aguilar homered and the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers beat Jake Arrieta and the Philadelphia...
Chase Anderson pitched seven innings of one-hit ball to take advantage of some rare run support, and the Milwaukee Brewers two-hit the Chicago Cubs 4-0 Tuesday night to take back first place in the NL Central.
Anthony Rizzo homered down the right-field line on the first pitch of a five-run 11th inning to help the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2 on Monday night and jump into first place in the NL Central.
