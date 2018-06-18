Humid and wet this Monday, then drier by mid-week

Today: Periods of rain through midday, tapering to spotty drizzle during the afternoon. Cloudy and cooler but still humid.

High: 77 Wind: Becoming NE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with areas of fog.

Low: 59 Wind: Light East

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers south of Marathon county. A bit more sun in the Northwoods.

High: 76 Wind: East 5-10

After a weekend of wet and stormy weather it looks like things will settle down and cool down a bit this work week. By the middle of the week there should be more sunshine as well.

Be prepared for rain in much of the area as you head out the door today. There might be a few rumbles of thunder, but no severe weather is likely. It will be wet until around midday, then some spotty drizzle might linger into the afternoon. It will still be humid outside but a lot cooler than over the weekend with highs in the 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

The cold front bring the rainfall today will move a little farther south overnight and this means the clouds should decrease a little in the Northwoods and there should be a little sun at times in the north on Tuesday. The southern part of the area (south of Marathon county) will still be close enough to the front for a 40% chance of showers and more clouds. High will remain in the 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be a couple of the more nice days of the week with partly cloudy conditions, not too much humidity and high temps in the low 80s.

A weak upper level storm system will drift into the upper Midwest on Friday and Saturday, this could thicken up the clouds a bit, but it is still uncertain how much rain or storms will develop with the weather-maker. As of now, I am putting the odds of scattered wet weather at 30%. With more clouds, highs will be a little cooler, in the mid to upper 70s. A slight chance of showers will linger into Sunday with highs in the 80s.

Have a super Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew 4:30 a.m. 18-June 2018