More comfortable weather the rest of the week

Monday night: Mostly cloudy with areas of fog. 30% chance of a few light showers mainly south of Wausau.

Low: 58 Wind: Light East

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers south of Marathon county. Patchy sun in the far north.

High: 74 Wind: East 5-10

The cooler air felt nice Monday and thankfully the heavy rain subsided in the morning. There still could be some scattered light showers Monday night and Tuesday, mainly in the southern half of the viewing area, closer to the cold front which is well south of the area now. Patchy fog is possible. It will continue to get less muggy with lows around the upper 50s. It will be mostly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be from the east around 5 mph Monday night and 5 to 10 mph Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday look nice with more sunshine and mild conditions. Lows will be in the mid 50s with highs in the low 80s.

Friday looks partly sunny with highs around 79. A weak low pressure system will be tracking south of Wisconsin late Friday into early Saturday providing us at least a small chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. At this point it does not look anything near as potent as what we just went through this past weekend. Highs should reach the upper 70s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Otherwise highs will be around 80. Monday should be mostly sunny with highs near 80.

Have a good night! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 3:10 p.m., 18-June 2018