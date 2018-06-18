'A terrible, terrible tragedy': Brothers, 10 and 14, killed at mud bogging event

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga (AP) -- The Georgia State Patrol says a driver lost control of his truck at a mudding event and fatally struck two brothers.

The Macon Telegraph reports the 10-year-old and 14-year-old were killed in the incident Saturday at the South Creek Mud Boggin’ in Milledgeville and pronounced dead at the scene. An 11-year-old was also hit and flown to a medical facility in Jacksonville, Florida.

Multiple local news outlets have identified the deceased as Justin and Ryan Moore.

Georgia State Patrol spokeswoman Franka Young says the driver of a Chevrolet S10 was completing his run through a mud pit shortly before 7 p.m. Young says the throttle of the vehicle got stuck and the driver lost control of his vehicle as he exited the mud pit.

The truck barreled through a cabled area and struck the three children before overturning.

"It was a terrible, terrible tragedy," Baldwin County Coroner John Gonzalez said.

An investigation is ongoing and charges are reportedly pending against the truck driver.

South Creek Mud Boggin’ posted condolences on its Facebook page.

"Our Mud Boggin’ family is heartbroken. There are no words that can ever be said to even begin to express our sorrow. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families involved. There has already been an outpouring of prayers. We ask that you continue to lift the families up in prayer-and-parents, please hold your children a little tighter tonight than you ever have before," the message reads.