Milwaukee submits bid to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention

The City of Milwaukee has submitted a bid to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

In the letter for the bid, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says the city is prepared to provide a "first-class delegate experience and turn the national spotlight on America's 'fresh coast.'"

"Milwaukee is an affordable and easily accessible city, known for our hospitality and our actively engaged corporate community. We have what it takes to make the DNC shine," Barrett said in his letter.

Congresswoman Gwen Moore also submitted a letter of support.

The DNC announced last week the convention in 2020 will be held from July 13-16. Milwaukee leaders said in February they would make a bid. Since then, they've been working for months to gather information and prepare the 149-page submission.

Besides Milwaukee, Houston has publicly announced it has submitted a proposal.

The DNC will select finalists and make visits to those cities later this summer. It expects to announce the host city in the winter of 2018 or spring of 2019.