Antigo man, 23, pleads not guilty to killing his girlfriend's dog

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 23-year-old Antigo man accused of snapping his girlfriend's dog's neck after an argument pleaded not guilty Monday, according to online Marathon County court records.

Matthew Newton is charged with felony mistreatment of animals causing death as a repeat criminal. No trial date was immediately set.

Police said Newton was at a home on Weston Avenue in Rothschild on Feb. 4 when he got into a fight with his girlfriend after he thought she was talking to another man in Madison.

Newton threw the dog, a Yorkshire Terrier named Willard McGee, against the wall, according to the criminal complaint. Officials said he then went to throw the dog again and snapped its neck.

The complaint said the pair met on Facebook three months prior to the incident.