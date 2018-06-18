Local manufacture involved with major building project - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Local manufacture involved with major building project

By Mimi Mitrovic, Multimedia Journalist
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -

Central Wisconsin products now stand tall on a famous New York City building.

If you look up the sides of the 3 World Trade Center, you'll see the louvers built by Airolite of Greenheck, in Schofield.

According to the managers, the local company was a part of the project for several years.

Workers also built the stainless steel that can be found inside the building's museum.

"I believe that our facility played a small part in the building process, and I just know that my co workers and myself felt very fortunate to be a part of that," said Greenheck employee Chris Ellis.

Segment manager Greg Ewan said it's a way to put central Wisconsin on the map.

"Seeing those new buildings rise throughout the skyline, it's humbling to be a part of that," Ewan said.

Greenheck has also been a part of the construction of major buildings like The Empire State Building and Liguria Airports.

