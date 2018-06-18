One dead in northern Wisconsin weekend storm

At least one person is dead after extreme flooding in the Northwoods, according to Wisconsin Emergency Management.

The Ashland County Sheriff says a 75-year-old man was found in a flooded ditch near a pickup truck, which was also in the water.

His death is still under investigation.

Portions of Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland counties received 6-10 inches of rain over the past three days, according to the National Weather Service.

The storms washed out multiple roads and rivers are running high.

A flood warning remains in effect for Clark County until 7 p.m. Monday. A flash flood warning has been issued until 6:30 p.m. Monday for Burnett and Douglas counties. Douglas, Washburn, and Burnett counties are under flood warnings until Thursday morning.

A state of emergency has been declared in Douglas and Bayfield counties, where residents and businesses are being urged to call 2-1-1 to report flood damage.