Governor Walker declares State of Emergency after severe storms

Governor Scott Walker has declared a State of Emergency for multiple northern Wisconsin counties.

Walker says Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, and Iron Counties suffered from severe thunderstorms, which caused evacuations, downed trees, power lines, mudslides, and flash flooding.

In addition, multiple roads and bridges were damaged.

Walker said he has directed all state agencies to assist, and has called the Wisconsin National Guard to state active duty as Major General Dunbar deems necessary.

Walker will tour the damage Monday evening with Dunbar.

Flooding victims who need assistance can find resources here.