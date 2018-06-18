UWSP professor weighs in on Supreme Court redistricting decision

The U.S. Supreme Court decided Monday that it won't rule on Wisconsin's voting district lines.

The high court sent the case back down asking for more evidence on how exactly democrats are harmed by the district maps.

UW-Stevens Point political science professor John Blakeman explained that there will be a completely new trial in the badger state as a result.

"The Supreme Court is signaling to state legislators that it really doesn't want to get involved but it may have to at some point," said Blakeman.

Blakeman thinks it could be several years before the issue is resolved and added that there are no hopes of a quick resolution.

"I think we're probably looking at 2020... 2021 by now, in which case in 2020 a whole new map has to be redrawn," said Blakeman. "So it could be that the legislator, three years from now, draws a completely new map and this issue goes away. I doubt that will happen, but it could."