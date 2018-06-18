Tree falls on a Wausau home after severe storm

A massive tree snapped in half Monday falling on a Wausau woman's home.

The huge cracking sound woke up the homeowner Monday afternoon.

The tree landed on the roof of the house and fell on to the porch causing extensive damage.

The debris from the tree went from the front of her house all the way to the back.

She was happy no one was hurt and the fall of the tree did not do more damage than it did to her home.