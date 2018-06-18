Roads washed out north of Marshfield - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Roads washed out north of Marshfield

By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
MCMILLAN (WAOW) -

Several roads are closed in the town of McMillan after storms wreaked havoc on central Wisconsin mid-June.

On Galvin Avenue the road was washed out. Video taken by a viewer Monday morning showed the road crumbling as the water rushed through.

Officials said they aren't sure when the roads will be back open. People could be seen checking out the damage throughout the day.

According to the McMillan Fire Department several roads are closed until repairs can be made.

Drake Ave, Pine Street, State Highway 97
Galvin Ave, Elm Street, to Birch
Galvin Ave, Elm, to Highway C 
Birch Street, State Highway 97 to Cayman Ave 

