Damp this Tuesday morning, then a nicer trend

Today: Light rain early around Wausau and farther south, then a few break of sun during the afternoon.

High: 76 Wind: East 5-10

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy.

Low: 56 Wind: Light and variable

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and nice.

High: 81 Wind: East 5-10

Very nice June weather is on the way. This is great, but it is a good thing we received some rainfall this past weekend (way too much in many spots), because the weather pattern will be relatively dry for the next week or so.

Some rain will fall yet this morning around Marathon county and farther south. It will be a damp commute, but the rain should end by mid to late morning, then a few breaks of sun will likely develop during the afternoon. High temps will be a little below normal, topping out in the mid 70s, although with a little more sun in the Northwoods, the mercury could reach the upper 70s. Winds will be out of the east at 5 to 10 mph.

A bit of high pressure moving into the Great Lakes region of the country will break up the clouds a bit more on Wednesday and Thursday and it will not be too humid. It will be comfortable Summer weather with highs in the low 80s on Wednesday and in the upper 70s to low 80s Thursday.

A weak upper level low pressure system will drift close to Wisconsin on Friday and Saturday and this will bring a few more clouds and a small chance of showers and thunderstorms. A slight chance of an isolated storm will even linger into Sunday. It does not look like anything too widespread or heavy, so it shouldn't completely ruin any outdoor plans you might have. The clouds will keep it a bit cooler though. The mercury will remain in the 70s for highs through the weekend.

We should be back to mostly sunny skies on Monday with highs back up close to 80.

Have a super Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew 4:30 a.m. 19-June 2018