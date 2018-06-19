Man sentenced after offering Sprite, chicken Alfredo for sex with minor

Austintown, Ohio (WISN) -- An Ohio man who tried to seduce a "teenage boy" will serve seven days in county jail.

According to WKBN, Albert Maruna, now 23, was arrested in Austintown last December as part of a sex sting.

Maruna thought he was communicating with a 15-year-old boy online, but it was actually an undercover police officer.

When the officer claimed to be 15, Maruna said, "Age is a number I believe...I don't believe in age...I'm OK if you (sic) OK with me," The Vindicator reported.

Maruna arranged a meeting, telling the "teen" that he planned to bring lubricant, Sprite and chicken Alfredo to the date.

According to WFMJ, when officers arrested him, Maruna had an iPhone, a MacBook, three zip drives, a bottle of lubrication, Vaseline lotion, two bottles of Sprite, and chicken Alfredo in a Tupperware container.

He reportedly told officers he did not believe having sex with a 15-year-old is wrong.

Maruna will be additionally be on house arrest for 120 days and have to register as a Tier One sex offender.