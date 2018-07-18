Nick Saban is still the star of the show at SEC Media Days

Key members of Congress, including Republicans, are criticizing President Donald Trump's performance at a joint press conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin as "bizarre," "shameful" and a "missed opportunity" to stand up to Russia

Hawaii officials say an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring 23 people

Former President Barack Obama has given President Donald Trump's policies a veiled rebuke in a speech honoring the late South African leader Nelson Mandela

Trump's embrace of Putin, questioning of US intelligence agencies' findings of Russian election meddling cap a European tour marked by criticism

A new documentary on Robin Williams tells the late comedian's story using primarily his own voice

Robin Williams speaks for himself in new film on late comic

President Donald Trump wanted to make an important point and then the lights went out as Trump was saying he has "full faith" in the U.S. intelligence agencies in the aftermath of his Helsinki news conference.

Lights go out during Trump statement at the White House

President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.

A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guilty

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone

Current and U.S. veterans are split over President Donald Trump's statements in Helsinki on Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes). In this photograph taken July 17, 2018, Marine Corps veteran Chris Sheppard poses with a picture of himself taken during his service in Iraq in Oct. 2004, at his office in Seattle. "I thought that press conference yesterday wi...

Scientists studying the world's first submarine to sink an enemy ship say the Confederate crew never released an emergency mechanism that could have helped the vessel surface.

(AP Photo/Bruce Smith, File). FILE - In this May 1, 2014 file photo, the Confederate submarine H.L. Hunley sits in a conservation tank at a lab in North Charleston, S.C. Scientists studying the world's first submarine to sink an enemy ship say the Co...

A police officer on Hawaii's Big Island died after a shooting during a traffic stop Tuesday night and a manhunt is underway for the suspect.

(Hawaii Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Hawaii Police Department shows Justin Waiki. A police officer on Hawaii's Big Island died after a shooting during a traffic stop Tuesday, July 17, 2018, and a manhunt is underway for...

Authorities didn't search for a Texas man who violated parole terms by cutting off his ankle monitor until a week later.

(Harris County Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Harris County Sheriff's Office in Houston shows Jose Gilberto Rodriguez. Rodriguez, a suspect wanted in connection with three killings since Friday, was arrested Tuesday, July ...

(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File). FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Robert Van Hook, convicted of fatally strangling and stabbing David ...

A Florida mayor has apologized to a couple fined thousands of dollars for painting the exterior of their home with murals emulating a Vincent van Gogh masterpiece.

(AP Photo/John Raoux). This Wednesday, July 18, 2018 photo shows the painted exterior of the home of Lubomir Jastrzebski and Nancy Memhauseer in Mount Dora, Fla. The Orlando Sentinel reports the Mount Dora City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday, July ...

Las Vegas police have released body camera footage of officers encountering a wounded Mandalay Bay security guard on the floor of the hotel where the gunman who opened fire on a country music festival barricaded himself.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE- In this Oct. 16, 2017, file photo, people visit a makeshift memorial for victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval is being asked to serve as chairman of a committee to design, fund and bu...

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone.

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). Keith Reynolds, who is on the Tesla waiting list for a Model 3, is photographed by his 9-year-old Audi A3 compact car Monday, July 16, 2018, in Laguna Hills, Calif. For many on the list to buy Tesla's mass-market electric car...

A new study says visitors may be steering clear of some U.S. national parks or cutting their visits short because of air pollution.

Chicago police are releasing videos of police shootings more quickly following reforms after the death of Laquan McDonald.

(AP Photo/John Amis). Fans seek autographs from NCAA college football head coach Nick Saban of Alabama during the Southeastern Conference Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

(AP Photo/John Amis). NCAA college football head coach Nick Saban of Alabama speaks during the ceremony for the acceptance of The MacArthur Bowl trophy which is in front of him during the Southeastern Conference Media Days at the College Football Hall ...

(AP Photo/John Bazemore). NCAA college football head coach Nick Saban of Alabama steps on stage to speak during the Southeastern Conference Media Days before speaking Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Atlanta.

(AP Photo/John Bazemore). NCAA college football head coach Nick Saban of Alabama speaks during the Southeastern Conference Media Days before speaking Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Atlanta.

(AP Photo/John Amis). NCAA college football head coach Nick Saban of Alabama speaks during the ceremony for the acceptance of The Macarthur Bowl trophy which is in front of him during the Southeastern Conference Media Days at the College Football Hall ...

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) - Nick Saban peeked around the curtain, wondering if it was time to make his grand appearance.

Everyone else at Southeastern Conference Media Days must accept a supporting role.

Saban is the undisputed star of the show.

Just a few months removed from his record-tying sixth national championship, the Alabama coach straightened his crimson tie, cleared his throat and held court for a half-hour at the College Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

He touched on a wide range of subjects, all while making it clear which ones wouldn't reveal the least bit of insight (most notably, the Crimson Tide's quarterback dilemma, which he brushed off with a preemptive "still to be determined").

He never wavered much from his lecturing tone, except to throw in a slight bit of disdain - even while telling the assembled media how excited he was to be here (sorry, that was one time he didn't sound the least bit persuasive).

Saban will turn 67 on Halloween.

Amazingly, said linebacker Anfernee Jenkins, "he seems to be getting younger."

That age-defying assessment can't be too comforting to a conference that has been trying for more than a decade - without much success - to knock Saban from his throne.

"I really enjoy what I'm doing right now, and as long as I'm healthy and I can do it, I'm going to continue to do it and not worry about any numbers or what my age is or anything like that," he said. "I would not want to be in the position where I ever rode the program down because I wasn't capable of making a contribution that would be positive to the success of the program."

No worries there.

Saban's sixth national title - the one that pulled him even with Bear Bryant for the most by any coach in college football history - might have been his greatest of all.

The Crimson Tide battled a rash of injuries, especially on the defensive side of the line. There was a loss to bitter rival Auburn in the regular-season finale, a defeat that cost Alabama a shot at the SEC title. Then, after claiming a spot in the playoff and knocking off defending national champion Clemson in the semifinals, Saban faced an excruciating decision in the title game.

With his team down 13-0 to Georgia at halftime and doing nothing offensively, Saban yanked starting quarterback Jalen Hurts - despite a 25-2 career record as a starter - and inserted freshman Tua Tagovailoa.

All the young Hawaiian did was throw three touchdown passes, including a 41-yard scoring strike in overtime to give the Crimson Tide another national crown .

"There was tremendous adversity, probably more adversity than any championship team we've ever had," Saban allowed, in a rare instance of looking backward. "This was more self-fulfilling maybe than ever before."

Of course, he didn't linger long on the past.

Never does.

"He probably celebrated that night," Jenkins said, "and then he was back to recruiting the next day."

Saban's success has put the rest of the mighty SEC into a perpetual state of catch-up, most notably by focusing their coaching hires on someone - anyone - who has been touched by the master's genius.

Five of his former assistants have gone on to head coaching jobs in the SEC. While Jim McElwain didn't last long at Florida, the other four - most notably, Kirby Smart of rising powerhouse Georgia - will be trying to knock Saban off his pedestal this season.

Each other coach, regardless of pedigree, is aware of the challenge he faces.

Even during Media Days.

"When I saw the list earlier in the spring and saw I was speaking on the same day as coach Saban, I was a little worried I was going to have to go after him," said Mississippi State's new coach, Joe Moorhead. "It would be like taking the stage and performing after the Beatles."

Fortunately for Moorhead, he spoke before Saban.

Sure, he was nothing more than a warm-up act, but that beats being an afterthought.

As with any season, Saban faces a unique set of challenges. He'll have to sort out the quarterback situation and cope with the fallout when he finally names a starter. He'll be dealing with an unusually high amount of turnover on his staff, breaking in six new coaches including replacements for defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt (the new coach at Tennessee) and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll (who moved on to the same post with the Buffalo Bills).

But as long as Saban is at the top of the organization, as he calls it, Alabama should be just fine.

Someone asked how much say his wife, Terry, would have over his decision to finally call it a career.

"Mrs. Terry does not want me at home," Saban said, flashing a bit of the dry humor he doesn't get enough credit for. "She doesn't care if I'm 60, 70, or 80. She's looking for something for me to do."

As for his health, Saban pointed to the pickup basketball games that are a treasured part of his rare times away from the gridiron.

"Our noontime basketball team was undefeated again this year," Saban said, "so that's always an indicator to me that I can make it through another season."

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paul%20newberry

___

For more AP college football coverage: https://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.