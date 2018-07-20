Dash for cash: Cup champ Truex in the market for '19 sponsor

President Donald Trump backs down after more than 24 hours of condemnation from all sides, saying he simply misspoke when he said he knew of no reason the Russians might have interfered in the 2106 election.

A man accused of killing a Massachusetts police officer as well as an innocent bystander has pleaded not guilty

Hawaii tour boat operators plan to continue taking visitors to see lava, but will follow the Coast Guard's revised policy and stay farther away after an explosion caused molten rock to barrel through the roof of a vessel, injuring 23 people

Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone

President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election security

President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's elections

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done before

A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take cover

"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con session

The New York Times says President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded him discussing payments to an ex-Playboy model who said she had had an affair with him.

Authorities investigating a deadly commercial passenger bus crash along a New Mexico highway say one of the passengers was carrying a backpack filled with almost $100,000 in cash.

(Greg Sorber/The Albuquerque Journal via AP). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a deadly multi-vehicle crash involving a bus that occurred on Interstate 25 north of Bernalillo, N.M., on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

A Missouri sheriff says at least 11 people have now been confirmed dead after a boat carrying tourists on a lake in a popular vacation city capsized and sank.

(Andrew Jansen/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Rescue crews work at the scene of a deadly boat accident at Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018. A sheriff in Missouri said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake, lea...

Flurry of unexpected tornadoes swept through central Iowa, injuring at least 17 people, flattening buildings in three cities and forcing a hospital evacuation.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). A local resident runs past a tornado-damaged building on Main Street, Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Marshalltown, Iowa. Several buildings were damaged by a tornado in the main business district in town including the histori...

A former library archivist and an antique bookseller are charged with stealing millions of dollars' worth of rare books, illustrations, maps and photographs from a Pittsburgh library.

(AP Photo/Kantele Franko). Former Ohio State University student Steve Snyder-Hill discusses a complaint he submitted decades ago about the behavior of Dr. Richard Strauss, during an interview at home in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. A law ...

The unprecedented move from MGM Resorts International to sue hundreds of victims of last year's mass shooting in Las Vegas relies on an obscure U.S. law never tested in court.

(AP Photo/Ronda Churchill, File). FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, an American flag waves near a police barricade on the Las Vegas Strip with the MGM Grand hotel and casino in the background after a mass shooting in Las Vegas. The unprecedented ...

A Honduran man who was separated from his baby son at the Texas border and then deported without him soon will hold the boy again.

(AP Photo/Esteban Felix). In this July 18, 2018 photo, Rolando Bueso Castillo and his wife Adalicia Montecinos, stand in their home in La Libertad, Honduras. It's been five months since they have seen their infant son Johan Bueso Castillo who was separ...

Dive teams will resume searching for five people still missing after a tourist boat capsized and sank in a southwestern Missouri lake.

(Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP). Emergency responders work at Table Rock Lake after a deadly boat accident in Branson, Mo., Thursday, July 19, 2018. A sheriff in Missouri said a tourist boat has apparently capsized on the lake, leavin...

The U.S. Army says one of five civilian employees hurt in an explosion and fire at a military depot in Pennsylvania has died.

(Markell DeLoatch/Public Opinion via AP). An explosion was reported at around 7 a.m. Thursday morning, July 19, 2018 at Letterkenny Army Depot, in Chambersburg, Pa. A small explosion Thursday in a vehicle shop at the Army depot injured at least four wo...

(AP Photo/Mary Schwalm). NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. speaks to the media before auto racing practice, Friday, July 20, 2018, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H.

(AP Photo/Mary Schwalm). The crew for NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. work on the race car before auto racing practice, Friday, July 20, 2018, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H.

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) - Martin Truex Jr. has a sudden thirst for sponsorship cash.

Truex and his Furniture Row Racing team had about three weeks' notice that 5-hour Energy was set to leave the defending NASCAR champion as a primary sponsor at the end of the season.

After a 10-year relationship, the NASCAR buzz wore off for the energy brand, the latest big-bucks corporate defector from the sport. 5-hour's departure leaves Furniture Row scrambling for coveted sponsorship dollars for the No. 78 Toyota and one of the top drivers in the Cup Series.

"I wish it didn't take quite as long as it did," Truex said Friday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. "It kind of puts us in a tough spot now. But I'm not really, really worried. I think something good can come out of this."

Furniture Row should be able to attract a top sponsor: Truex has 16 wins since 2016 and FRR has sponsorship funding from Bass Pro Shops and Auto-Owners Insurance, and is locked in with Toyota, the class of the manufacturers.

"I just can't imagine there isn't some partner out there that wouldn't want to be partnered with this whole group," FRR President Joe Garone said. "We've gotten a lot of interest just in the days since we've announced it."

But Truex's success wasn't enough for 5-hour to keep pumping the millions of dollars needed to help fund the 78 and the car isn't the only one on the market. Lowe's decided to cease its relationship with Hendrick Motorsports and Jimmie Johnson at the end of the season after winning seven NASCAR titles.

It's emblematic of the overall sponsor woes when the last two series champions, like other big names, can't even keep a long-term backer

"A lot of things go into those decisions," Truex said. "I don't know a ton about their business and how it's doing or anything like that. Obviously, you'd think that with the success we've had and kind of how the last two years for us have went that, it's certain we delivered on our end of the deal."

Rise' Meguiar, president of sales for Living Essentials, parent company of 5-hour Energy, said this week the choice to leave the sport was a "business decision." The company declined further comment Friday.

5-hour was the primary sponsor for 14 races this season, Bass Pro was scheduled for 16 and Auto-Owners for six. Team owner Barney Visser had used his Furniture Row company as a sponsor in the past - Truex wears an FRR firesuit next to Johnson in his Lowe's suit on the New Hampshire race program cover - but it would be a last-gasp move to put FRR back on the hood.

Garone said the primary goal was to get the Toyota fully funded with outside partners.

5-hour had been a NASCAR primary sponsor for nearly a decade, including the last seven at the Cup Series level. The company joined Furniture Row Racing in 2017 as majority primary sponsor on the No. 77 Toyota and Rookie of the Year winner Erik Jones, as well as a season-long associate and two primaries on the No. 78 with Truex. It became a primary for Truex this season when Jones, who won two weeks ago at Daytona, went to Joe Gibbs Racing.

5-hour stuck with NASCAR in the aftermath of the worst cheating scandal in the sport's history. NAPA Auto Parts cut ties in 2013 when Michael Waltrip Racing manipulated a race to get Truex into the playoffs. But 5-hour stayed on when times were tough - and cut bait when it was riding high as a victory lane regular.

"Some things don't make sense unless you're inside the inner working and we're not there," Garone said. "I'm sure they've got a plan."

FRR and Truex said the sponsorship search would not derail their plans toward working on a contract extension. Truex won only two career races in eight full seasons before he joined Denver-based FRR in 2014 and his career soon skyrocketed toward a championship run.

Garone, who said FRR will "absolutely" eventually return to a two-car operation, said Truex's deal would get done.

"It's not real tough with Martin. He wants to race with us, we want to race with him," he said.

Truex lost a sponsor this week, but he at least won an ESPY for best driver. He skipped the award show for a fishing trip and said he didn't think he was invited, anyway. ESPN said Friday an invitation was emailed and faxed on June 19 to FRR and two Truex representatives.

"You want to get to Truex you better have his number," friend and former driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted.

FRR will surely give it to any sponsor that wants to make a deal.

___

More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.