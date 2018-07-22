The Latest: Truex wins 1st stage at New Hampshire - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Truex wins 1st stage at New Hampshire

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Mary Schwalm). A NASCAR official walks through the garage area in the rain before the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, July 22, 2018, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm). A NASCAR official walks through the garage area in the rain before the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, July 22, 2018, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H.
(AP Photo/Mary Schwalm). New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung poses with the pace car he will drive after taking a practice run before the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, July 22, 2018, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm). New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung poses with the pace car he will drive after taking a practice run before the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, July 22, 2018, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H.
(AP Photo/Mary Schwalm). New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung takes a picture of his name on the pace car before taking a practice run before the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, July 22, 2018, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm). New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung takes a picture of his name on the pace car before taking a practice run before the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, July 22, 2018, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H.
(AP Photo/Mary Schwalm). Crew members use rollers to remove water from pit lane during a weather delay at the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, July 22, 2018, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm). Crew members use rollers to remove water from pit lane during a weather delay at the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, July 22, 2018, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Gala opens countdown to 50th anniversary of 1st moon landing

    Gala opens countdown to 50th anniversary of 1st moon landing

    Sunday, July 22 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-07-22 21:26:14 GMT
    Sunday, July 22 2018 5:37 PM EDT2018-07-22 21:37:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Sanz). The black-tie Apollo Celebration Gala is held under a Saturn V rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Saturday, July 21, 2018. The event kicked off a yearlong celebration of the upcoming 50-year anniversary...(AP Photo/Alex Sanz). The black-tie Apollo Celebration Gala is held under a Saturn V rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Saturday, July 21, 2018. The event kicked off a yearlong celebration of the upcoming 50-year anniversary...
    Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin noticeably absent from a gala kicking of a yearlong celebration of the 50-year anniversary of the first moon landing.More >>
    Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin noticeably absent from a gala kicking of a yearlong celebration of the 50-year anniversary of the first moon landing.More >>

  • Family, home still unfamiliar to Honduran baby

    Family, home still unfamiliar to Honduran baby

    Saturday, July 21 2018 5:31 PM EDT2018-07-21 21:31:48 GMT
    Sunday, July 22 2018 5:37 PM EDT2018-07-22 21:37:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Esteban Felix). Adalicia Montecinos holds her year-old son Johan, who became a poster child for the U.S. policy of separating immigrants and their children, at a restaurant in Yojoa, Honduras, Friday, 20, 2018. Johan arrived in San Pedro Sula...(AP Photo/Esteban Felix). Adalicia Montecinos holds her year-old son Johan, who became a poster child for the U.S. policy of separating immigrants and their children, at a restaurant in Yojoa, Honduras, Friday, 20, 2018. Johan arrived in San Pedro Sula...
    A baby who came to embody the Trump administration's family separation policy is back with his parents in Honduras after five months.More >>
    A baby who came to embody the Trump administration's family separation policy is back with his parents in Honduras after five months.More >>

  • 'Equalizer 2' squeaks past 'Mamma Mia 2' and takes top spot

    'Equalizer 2' squeaks past 'Mamma Mia 2' and takes top spot

    Sunday, July 22 2018 12:24 PM EDT2018-07-22 16:24:27 GMT
    Sunday, July 22 2018 5:37 PM EDT2018-07-22 21:37:02 GMT
    (Glen Wilson/Sony, Columbia Pictures via AP). This image released by Columbia Pictures shows Denzel Washington in a scene from "Equalizer 2."(Glen Wilson/Sony, Columbia Pictures via AP). This image released by Columbia Pictures shows Denzel Washington in a scene from "Equalizer 2."
    In the battle of two very different sequels at the box office this weekend, Denzel Washington's action pic "The Equalizer 2" has narrowly won out over the ABBA jukebox musical "Mamma Mia".More >>
    In the battle of two very different sequels at the box office this weekend, Denzel Washington's action pic "The Equalizer 2" has narrowly won out over the ABBA jukebox musical "Mamma Mia".More >>
    •   

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) - The Latest on the NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

Martin Truex Jr. won the first stage of the Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Truex, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick have 14 of this season's 19 victories. Harvick and Busch each have five, Truex has four.

Truex is winless in 24 career Cup starts at New Hampshire and posted a career-best third-place finish in the July 2007 and 2017 races. Truex would reach a career milestone with a win - he's never won Cup races in consecutive weeks. He won last week at Kentucky.

___

The NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway has started after a rain delay of more than three hours.

The race was already moved up an hour to 1 p.m. EDT because of the threat of storms. NASCAR had the track drying Air Titans on standby for when the rain stopped and driver introductions were on hold.

Night racing was not an option because the track does not have lights. The race would need to reach 150 laps to become official. The race is scheduled for 301 laps.

Kurt Busch starts on the pole at New Hampshire and Denny Hamlin is the defending race winner.

Martinsville and Bristol were postponed by rain this season and run on Monday.

___

More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.