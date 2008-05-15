Melissa Langbehn

Melissa anchors Newsline 9's Live at 5 p.m. and co-anchors Newsline 9 at 6 p.m.



For Melissa, Central Wisconsin is truly home. She grew up in the Wausau area and graduated from D.C. Everest High School. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin at Oshkosh, she began her broadcasting career.



Melissa joined TV-9 in 1991. Melissa's work has been recognized by both the Associated Press and the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. In 2008, the AP named her the winner of the Carol Brewer Award. Melissa also attended the prestigious Poynter Institute. Also, she has repeatedly taken home top honors as " Favorite Television Personality" by readers of the Wausau City Pages.



In addition to her journalism work Melissa enjoys being a part of the Children's Miracle Network working to help sick and injured children in our area.



Melissa and her husband, Dave have a son, Justin and a couple of collies that keep them very busy. They make their home in the Wausau area.