Justin Loew

Justin wakes up our viewers with weather forecasts on Wake Up Wisconsin. Justin is well known to TV viewers in north central Wisconsin. He returned to Wausau to work for WAOW-TV and Great Lakes Weather Service.

Justin previously worked at another Wausau station, serving as their morning meteorologist. He left Wausau for the sunny climate of California, but returned in November, 2001 to Wausau.

Contact Justin: Email | Twitter | Facebook