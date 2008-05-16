Tony Schumacher returned to Newsline 9 as a meteorologist in 2010 after taking a few years off to spend time with his family and manage his forecasting company, Great Lakes Weather Service. Tony still has the same love and excitement of the weather that he's had every since he was a young boy and is very thankful to be using the top of the line weather technology at Newsline 9. Tony holds a degree in atmospheric science from UW-Madison, has the AMS Seal of Approval for TV weathercasting, has doppler radar training and certification, and has attended dozens of seminars on many weather topics through the National Weather Service and American Meterological Society.

Tony lives in the Dorchester area with wife Kathy, son Douglas, and daughter Elaine. When Tony is not taking care of the TV weather duties and his clients, he enjoys spending time with the family's dogs and cats. Also he has a flock of chickens! He enjoys playing trumpet and various sports such as softball, biking, cross-country skiing, and ice skating. Tony is the leader of a 4-H club and is active at his church. Oh, and he really enjoys gardening and growing trees. He has planted dozens of varieties of trees on his parcel of land out in the country. He and his wife do a lot of canning of their fresh produce. His favorites are homemade grape juice, currant jelly, and squash.

Someday, he would like to tour all of the states in the U.S. So far he has been to about half of them. Tony looks forward to meeting as many of the Newsline 9 viewers as possible over the upcoming years.

Contact Tony: Email | Facebook | Twitter