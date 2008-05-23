Contact WAOW

WYOW-TV34 helps WAOW-TV cover the northern part of Wisconsin, with our transmitter and tower located near Sugar Camp, in Vilas County.

About Central Wisconsin CW -- You can watch Central Wisconsin CW via channel: Antenna on channel 9.2 DISH 10/7214 DirecTV 10 Charter 8/14

WAOW, WMOW and WYOW offer real-time closed captioning for select newscasts, breaking events and special events. For immediate concerns about our closed captioning please contact us using one of the following methods....

WAOW-TV is an ABC affiliated TV station broadcasting from our offices located on Grand Avenue in Wausau. On these web pages, you can learn more about our affiliated TV stations, WYOW-TV and the CW.

You'll find that WAOW-TV has a rich history, and has been the leader in many broadcast endeavors in northcentral Wisconsin.

WAOW TV-9's first broadcast was on May 7, 1965 under the ownership of Mid-Continent Broadcasting Co. of Madison, Wisconsin. Citizens State Bank (currently Associated Bank of Wausau) holds the distinction of contracting the first airtime during the first program aired on TV 9, a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Minnesota Twins. WAOW TV's tower and transmitter site are located atop of Rib Hill (second highest point in Wisconsin) approximately 10 miles from the station's down town location. WAOW TV broadcasts at a peak power of 316 kW.

In 1972, Liberty Broadcasting Inc. purchased the Wisconsin TV Network, which included WAOW TV. In 1974, a landmark event occurred when WAOW TV was granted FCC approval to increase its tower height by 220 feet, which immediately increased WAOW TV's coverage area.

In 1985 TAK Communications, Inc. of Vienna, VA acquired WAOW TV as part of the Wisconsin TV Network group.

A second landmark event occurred in 1985 when WAOW TV was granted an Omni-Directional signal pattern by the FCC. This greatly expanded our coverage area with a full circle signal delivery at full optimum power. Ten years later, in 1995, Shockley Communications Corp. of Madison purchased the group.

In June of 2001, Quincy Newspapers, Inc. purchased WAOW TV from Shockley Communications, Corp and currently operates the station.

On June 25, 2002 WAOW DT 29 became the first commercial television station to broadcast in high definition within the Wausau/Rhinelander DMA.

WYOW TV-34's first broadcast was January 4, 1997 under the ownership of Northwoods Educational Television, Inc. WYOW TV's transmitter and tower site are located in Sugar Camp, WI, approximately 20 miles from the WYOW TV sales and administration office located in downtown Eagle River, WI. WYOW TV broadcasts at a peak power of 2.4 mw. Shockley Communications Corp of Madison, WI operated the facilities under a LMA agreement until SCC successfully purchased the station in December of 1998.

In June of 2001, Quincy Newspapers, Inc. purchased WYOW TV from Shockley Communications, Corp. and currently operates the station.

On October 24, 2002, WYOW DT 28 began broadcasting in high definition to viewers in northern Wisconsin and the lower UP of Michigan.