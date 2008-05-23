Contact WAOW - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Contact WAOW

WAOW-TV is an ABC affiliated TV station broadcasting from our offices located on Grand Avenue in Wausau.  On these web pages, you can learn more about our affiliated TV stations, WYOW-TV and the CW.

You'll find that WAOW-TV has a rich history, and has been the leader in many broadcast endeavors in northcentral Wisconsin.

Lobby Hours: Monday-Friday - 9:00am-5:00pm
WAOW/WYOW Television Inc.
1908 Grand Avenue
Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
PHONE:
General Station Number: (715) 842-2251
Newsroom: (715) 842-9293
Sports: (715) 842-9393
Automated Weather Forecast: (715) 843-9250
Weather Watchers: (715) 849-5111
Toll Free 1 800 236-WAOW (9269)
FAX:
General Fax (715) 848-0195
Newsroom Fax (715) 849-2999
Sales Fax (715) 842-7808
E-Mail:
Newsroom: news@waow.com
Sports: sports@waow.com
Birthday Submissions: birthdays@waow.com
Weather Photos: weather@waow.com
Sales Inquiries: sales@waow.com    
Photo Submissions: connect@waow.com

*If you'd like contact information regarding Closed Captioning, click here.

WAOW TV-9's first broadcast was on May 7, 1965 under the ownership of Mid-Continent Broadcasting Co. of Madison, Wisconsin. Citizens State Bank (currently Associated Bank of Wausau) holds the distinction of contracting the first airtime during the first program aired on TV 9, a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Minnesota Twins. WAOW TV's tower and transmitter site are located atop of Rib Hill (second highest point in Wisconsin) approximately 10 miles from the station's down town location. WAOW TV broadcasts at a peak power of 316 kW.

In 1972, Liberty Broadcasting Inc. purchased the Wisconsin TV Network, which included WAOW TV. In 1974, a landmark event occurred when WAOW TV was granted FCC approval to increase its tower height by 220 feet, which immediately increased WAOW TV's coverage area.

In 1985 TAK Communications, Inc. of Vienna, VA acquired WAOW TV as part of the Wisconsin TV Network group.

A second landmark event occurred in 1985 when WAOW TV was granted an Omni-Directional signal pattern by the FCC. This greatly expanded our coverage area with a full circle signal delivery at full optimum power. Ten years later, in 1995, Shockley Communications Corp. of Madison purchased the group.

In June of 2001, Quincy Newspapers, Inc. purchased WAOW TV from Shockley Communications, Corp and currently operates the station.

On June 25, 2002 WAOW DT 29 became the first commercial television station to broadcast in high definition within the Wausau/Rhinelander DMA.

WYOW TV-34's first broadcast was January 4, 1997 under the ownership of Northwoods Educational Television, Inc. WYOW TV's transmitter and tower site are located in Sugar Camp, WI, approximately 20 miles from the WYOW TV sales and administration office located in downtown Eagle River, WI. WYOW TV broadcasts at a peak power of 2.4 mw. Shockley Communications Corp of Madison, WI operated the facilities under a LMA agreement until SCC successfully purchased the station in December of 1998.

In June of 2001, Quincy Newspapers, Inc. purchased WYOW TV from Shockley Communications, Corp. and currently operates the station.

On October 24, 2002, WYOW DT 28 began broadcasting in high definition to viewers in northern Wisconsin and the lower UP of Michigan.

  • 5 & 6 PM Anchor, Multimedia Journalist

    Melissa Langbehn

    Melissa Langbehn

    Melissa anchors Newsline 9's Live at 5 p.m. and co-anchors Newsline 9 at 6 p.m.

    Melissa anchors Newsline 9's Live at 5 p.m. and co-anchors Newsline 9 at 6 p.m.

  • Evening Anchor

    Mark McPherson

    Mark McPherson

    Mark McPherson joined the Newsline 9 team in January of 2015 as the 6 and 10 p.m. news anchor. More >>

    Mark McPherson joined the Newsline 9 team in January of 2015 as the 6 and 10 p.m. news anchor.

  • Evening Anchor

    Rebecca Ribley

    Rebecca Ribley

    Rebecca Ribley joined the Newsline 9 team in May 2014 as the Wood County Bureau multimedia journalist.

    More >>

    Rebecca Ribley joined the Newsline 9 team in May 2014 as the Wood County Bureau multimedia journalist.
     

  • Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor

    Josh Holland

    Josh Holland

    Josh Holland joined the Wake Up Wisconsin team in December 2015.

    Josh Holland joined the Wake Up Wisconsin team in December 2015.

  • Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor

    Molly Koweek

    Molly Koweek

    Molly joined the Newsline 9 team in September 2014.

    Molly joined the Newsline 9 team in September 2014.

  • StormTrack 9 Weather TeamWeatherMore>>

  • Chief Meteorologist

    Justin Loew

    Justin Loew

    Justin wakes up our viewers with weather forecasts on Wake Up Wisconsin.

    Justin wakes up our viewers with weather forecasts on Wake Up Wisconsin.

  • Meteorologist

    Tony Schumacher

    Tony Schumacher

    Tony Schumacher returned to Newsline 9 as a meteorologist in 2010 after taking a few years off to spend time with his family and manage his forecasting company, Great lakes Weather Service. More >>

    Tony Schumacher returned to Newsline 9 as a meteorologist in 2010 after taking a few years off to spend time with his family and manage his forecasting company, Great lakes Weather Service.

  • Meteorologist

    Mike Breunling

    Mike Breunling

    Mike Breunling joins the weather team at Newsline 9 with more than 17 years of experience bringing coverage to viewers in central Wisconsin. More >>

    Mike Breunling joins the weather team at Newsline 9 with more than 17 years of experience bringing coverage to viewers in central Wisconsin.

