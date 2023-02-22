115,580 gallons of toxic vinyl chloride were at risk of exploding in the Ohio train disaster, investigators say

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Snow. Another inch or so of accumulation expected, but 2 to 4 inches of additional accumulation over northern Door County. * WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Menominee, Outagamie, Shawano, Southern Oconto County, and Waupaca Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous travel conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&