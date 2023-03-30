 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and
7 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Menominee, Shawano, Southern
Oconto County, and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

9 soldiers killed after 2 Blackhawk helicopters crash in Kentucky during training mission, Army official says

  • 0

Nine US servicemembers were killed after two helicopters with the 101st Airborne Division crashed in southwestern Kentucky on Wednesday, according to a US Army official. The source said there were no survivors.

The two HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters crashed around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Trigg County near the Tennessee border, officials at nearby Fort Campbell previously said.

Fort Campbell is expected to have a news conference at 10 a.m. ET.

Crewmembers were flying "during a routine training mission when the incident occurred," the base said in a statement on Facebook.

Gov. Andy Beshear will travel to Fort Campbell to "support our troops and their families," he said in a Thursday morning tweet.

Kentucky State Police got the call around 10:15 p.m. and rushed to an area with a field and woods, State Police Post 1 spokesperson Trooper Sarah Burgess said, adding "numerous agencies" were assisting.

No residential areas are affected, she said.

Fort Campbell personnel are "focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families," its statement said.

"I am devastated to learn about the Army helicopter accident over Kentucky involving our brave 101st Airborne," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said in a statement on Twitter. "My team is in contact with the Army and authorities on the ground. Please pray for our servicemembers and their families as we learn more."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Nicky Robertson and Mitch McCluskey contributed to this report.

Recommended for you