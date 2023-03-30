9 soldiers killed after 2 Blackhawk helicopters crash in Kentucky during training mission, Army official says

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Menominee, Shawano, Southern Oconto County, and Waupaca Counties. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&