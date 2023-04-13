An elephant living in a Berlin zoo learns how to peel a banana

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Marathon and Lincoln
Counties.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Thursday morning.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Floodwaters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 11.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 11.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.8
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.7 feet on 04/06/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Wausau, Rothschild...Minor
flooding is forecast.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Rothschild.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, A public boat landing on the west side of
the river is covered with water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 25.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 25.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.1
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 25.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
26.0 feet on 10/13/1986.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Big Rib River at Rib Falls affecting Marathon County.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Big Rib River at Rib Falls.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding affects are mainly lowland areas
downstream of Rib Falls toward Marathon City.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 10.1 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
9.9 feet on 04/19/1996.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Wausau, Rothschild...Minor
flooding is forecast.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1169.0 feet, Up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an
apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC
Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes
along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:10 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 1168.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:10 PM CDT Wednesday was 1168.8 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
1168.8 feet on 05/19/2017.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED AGAIN TODAY...

Temperatures in the lower 80s, relative humidities of 25 to 30
percent and southwest winds gusting to around 25 mph will result
in near-critical fire weather conditions across mainly the
southern parts of Marathon and Shawano counties late this morning
and afternoon.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildfire. Campfires, outdoor grills,
smoking materials, chainsaws, and all-terrain vehicles all have
the potential to throw a spark and ignite a wildfire. Debris
burning should not be attempted.

An elephant living in a Berlin zoo learns how to peel a banana

  • 0

An elephant's trunk is a remarkable organ: a fusion of nose and upper lip, capable of movement via a dense network of muscles. It's strong enough to lift a log, and sensitive enough to perform delicate tasks like picking up a single tortilla chip without breaking it.

Now a team of researchers in Berlin have documented an elephant using her trunk for another novel behavior: peeling bananas.

The star of this new study, an Asian elephant named Pang Pha, was a baby when she arrived at the Berlin Zoo in 1987. Like many zoo elephants, she was fed bananas, which most elephants eat by picking them up with their trunks and scarfing them down whole, peel and all.

But Pang Pha was "the little princess of the caretakers," said Michael Brecht, a professor of neurobiology at Humboldt University in Berlin and the senior author of the study in Current Biology. One of Pang Pha's caretakers took to peeling bananas for her. Years later, she figured out how to do it herself.

The zookeepers alerted Brecht and his team, who study how elephants are able to control their trunks. "When they told us that she can peel bananas, we were of course thrilled," said Brecht. But then, in what he describes as a "funny twist," the researchers had a hard time getting Pang Pha to replicate her trick.

"For weeks, we would bring the nicest banana we could find in Berlin to the zoo, and she would always just straight eat it," he said. "There was some head scratching done. and we gradually figured out that it's only brownish bananas that she peels. She never peels a beautiful yellow one." If given a banana that's too brown, though, she tosses it aside, he added.

When Pang Pha peels a banana, she doesn't crack the stem and peel down the sides one by one. Rather, she uses her trunk to tear the peel open and then throws the banana to the ground to free it.

There are times when she still eats bananas whole, even the lightly brown ones she prefers to peel. When she's with other elephants and they're all being fed bananas, Pang Pha will eat "like a machine," says Brecht, not wasting time (and the opportunity to snag more bananas) by stopping to peel. But in a move that he calls "quite strategic," when there's only one banana left, she'll save it and peel it later.

The question of why she peels bananas, and only peels brownish ones, is up in the air — it may have to do with taste, or the ease of peeling bananas in different stages of ripeness. It's also not possible to definitively say that she learned to peel bananas by copying her human caretaker.

"It's definitely possible that this was learned, but it is also possible that the elephant, who I assume has eaten lots of bananas, figured out how to do this on their own and liked the taste of a peeled banana better than one unpeeled," Joshua Plotnik, an assistant professor of psychology at Hunter College in New York who studies elephant cognition, said via email.

Plotnik, who was not involved with the study, says he's witnessed elephants peeling bananas before, and that the behavior demonstrates both the dexterity of elephant trunks, and the flexibility of elephant foraging behavior.

"I am particularly interested in how well adapted elephants are to their environments, especially considering they now live in human-dominated landscapes where change is often unpredictable," he said.

Elephants' ability to adapt their behavior goes hand-in-hand (or trunk-in-trunk) with their long lifespans, sometimes more than 80 years. In order to survive for so long, they need to be able to react to and remember new experiences, said Brecht. Learning is "a big part of elephant life."

Given the challenges these animals face from human-led habitat destruction and fragmentation, their learning abilities might provide an additional advantage beyond ensuring their day-to-day survival. Brecht said that he hopes that studies shedding light on elephant cognition could help conservation efforts: "If people know that these are wonderful animals, it might bolster their efforts to protect them."

