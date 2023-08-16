 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory from 6 AM CDT Thursday until 6:00 AM CDT Monday.
This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Canada will move into the
state from the northwest Thursday morning and travel south
southeast throughout the day. The PM2.5 air quality index (AQI)
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
(USG) level to the UNHEALTHY level. Remember, the UNHEALTHY AQI
level is unhealthy for everyone. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion and everyone else should consider
reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The best chance for UNHEALTHY AQI PM2.5 will reside across
western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over the state
and limits atmospheric mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI is expected to range from the USG
level to the UNHEALTHY level due to favorable weather conditions
alongside the presence of wildfire smoke. On both Saturday and
Sunday, mostly USG AQI ozone concentrations are expected inland
of the lake breeze, while those areas within the lake breeze will
have a better chance of reaching UNHEALTHY AQI ozone
concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are typically
maximized during the afternoon or evening before decreasing
overnight into the next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

‘Barbie’ tops ‘The Dark Knight’ to become Warner Bros.’ biggest movie ever at the American box office

  • 0
‘Barbie’ tops ‘The Dark Knight’ to become Warner Bros.’ biggest movie ever at the American box office

Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken in Warner Bros. Pictures' "Barbie."

 Atsushi Nishijima//Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

New York (CNN) — “Barbie,” which has broken numerous box office records since its July 21 opening, just broke another.

The Greta Gerwig-directed film about the iconic doll, is now Warner Bros.’ highest-grossing domestic release, beating the former title holder, the 2008 film “The Dark Knight.” As of Tuesday, “Barbie” has made $537.4 million at the US box office, surpassing the haul of director Christopher Nolan’s Batman blockbuster, “The Dark Knight,” which amassed $536 million.

Warner Bros. Discovery, which also owns CNN, announced Wednesday that “Barbie” had also crossed the $1.2 billion mark globally, after hitting the $1 billion milestone less than two weeks ago — a feat achieved only by about 50 films in history, adjusted for inflation, Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, previously told CNN. It also placed Gerwig as the highest-grossing woman movie director in history.

The comedy raked in a stunning $155 million domestically in its opening weekend. Even as “Pink Fever” slowed in the last week, “Barbie” is estimated to have earned $33.7 million this past weekend to maintain its strong hold on the theaters.

Part of its success can be attributed to the pop culture phenomenon dubbed “Barbenheimer,” a mashup of “Barbie” with the period film “Oppenheimer,” ironically also directed by Christopher Nolan, which drew moviegoers to challenge themselves by seeing both films in succession.

The movie also remains on track to surpass Universal Picture’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which has made $574.2 million at the US box office since its April 5 release.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.