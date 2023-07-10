Barn fire near Rosholt results in total loss

TOWN OF ALBAN, Wis. (WAOW) - A five-alarm fire has resulted in a barn near Rosholt in the town of Alban crumbling to the ground on Monday morning.
The fire was reported to have started around 9 a.m.
No status updates have been given on any injuries but upon News 9's arrival on scene, thick smoke was visible and billowing into the sky. Nearly every local fire department near Rosholt was sent to the scene with heavy manpower dousing the flames.
Over 100 local firefighters responded to the scene. They used a nearby creeks to supply some of the water down the Hemlock Road where the blaze is located.
The blaze has been contained, but is still burning.
