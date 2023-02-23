 Skip to main content
...SNOW ACROSS NORTHERN WISCONSIN WILL CONTINUE INTO THE AFTERNOON
WHILE SNOW TAPERS OFF ACROSS CENTRAL AND EAST-CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

Periods of snow, possibly still briefly moderate to heavy at
times, will across northern and far northeast Wisconsin into this
afternoon. The steadier precipitation should transition to
scattered snow showers during the afternoon. The snow showers
should diminish to flurries during the late afternoon and early
evening hours.

Periods of light snow and some patchy freezing drizzle across
central east-central Wisconsin will continue into the afternoon.
But the overall trend should be for precipitation in these areas
to diminish.

Travel conditions are likely to remain poor across northern
Wisconsin where the significant snow is still falling. Conditions
across central and east-central Wisconsin should slowly improve as
highway crews plow and treat the roads. But given the amount of
snow that fell during the past 36 hours, it is a good idea to
allow for extra time if you will be driving today.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Another inch or so of accumulation expected, but 2 to
4 inches of additional accumulation over northern Door County.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Menominee,
Outagamie, Shawano, Southern Oconto County, and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN...Until Noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous travel conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest
road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Blizzards, snow and ice disrupt hundreds of US flights

Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport International was the worst-affected airport early both Wednesday and early Thursday.

 Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune/Getty Images

Another day of harsh winter weather brought continued air travel misery across the United States on Thursday with hundreds of flights canceled and many more delayed by snow storms and plunging temperatures.

As of 10 a.m. ET, some 800 airplane departures had been scrapped and more than 1,300 delayed within the US, according to flight tracking site FlightAware. The schedule disruptions come a day after more than 1,700 flights were dropped and more than 7,000 delayed.

Blizzards, snow dumps and ice have hit a huge swath of the western and northern US stretching from California to New York and New England, with much of the upper Midwest experiencing particularly heavy snowfalls. More than 60 million people were under winter weather alerts early Thursday.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International airport was the worst affected with more than 130 departures and nearly 100 arrivals struck off. Over the border in Canada, Toronto's Pearson International airport was showing 70 departure and 57 arrival cancellations. Delta was the worst affected carrier, accounting for more than 200 of the overall cancellations and about 180 delays.

Chicago O'Hare International, Boston Logan International, Portland International and Denver International were also showing significant impact.

Southwest Airlines has issued winter weather waivers for about a dozen airports. Delta Air Lines has issued waivers for Upper Midwest winter weather and Rockies and Mountain regions winter weather. American Airlines and United have also issued winter weather waivers for travel this week.

