 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL AND EAST CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Brown, Calumet, Kewaunee, Manitowoc,
Marathon, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara,
Winnebago and Wood.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to impact the
surface across southwest Wisconsin this morning. As daytime
heating and vertical mixing increases, surface smoke impacts may
also increase, spreading north and east.

The highest PM2.5 concentrations are anticipated in the southwest
and Mississippi River Valley today, where the air quality index
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to
the UNHEALTHY level. In these areas, people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion, while everyone else should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion.

Cleaner air streaming in from the northeast along with the
formation of a lake breeze this afternoon will lead to lower
PM2.5 concentrations across the northern and eastern portions of
the advisory area. Here, the air quality index is expected to
range from the MODERATE to the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. In these areas, people with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Bud Light loses its title as America’s top-selling beer

  • 0
Bud Light loses its title as America’s top-selling beer

Modelo Especial overtook Bud Light sales in May.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — America’s top-selling beer is no longer American.

Modelo Especial, the Mexican lager brewed near Mexico City by Constellation Brands, became the top-selling beer in May, overthrowing Bud Light from the top spot it has held for more than two decades. The fall from the top further highlighted how much trouble the Anheuser-Busch brand is in following transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney’s Instagram post showing off a customized Bud Light can.

For four weeks ending on June 3, Modelo captured 8.4% of US retail beer sales, with Bud Light falling to second place with 7.3%, according to NIQ data given to consulting firm Bump Williams. Dollar sales were equally grim for Bud Light during that period, with sales falling 24.4%, while Modelo’s grew 12.2%.

And the trend doesn’t look to turn in Bud’s favor, the firm said.

“Modelo Especial appears to be increasing its sales growth each week as we get deeper into summer,” Williams told CNN. He added that the Modelo Oro, its new low-carb beer, is off to a strong start following its May debut and further bolstering the brand’s sales.

In recent years, drinkers have been switching their beer preference to Mexican beers and spirits, such as tequila and mezcal. Williams said that a number of factors contributed to Modelo becoming the top-selling beer (at least for May), including strong retailer support, great advertising, eye-catching packaging and a “springboard effect” from Cinco de Mayo going into the summer.

Greg Gallagher, vice president of brand marketing for New York-based Constellation, told CNN that Modelo has been “enjoying an incredible run of success” for the past several years and said that it wants to replicate the dominance it has with Hispanic drinkers with more demographics. “Our growth is in maintaining that core but also bringing in non-Hispanic customers, and we’re having incredible success.”

If there’s a bright spot forAnheuser-Busch (BUD) (whose parent company is based in Belgium), it is that the American-made Bud Light remains the top-selling beer on a year-to-date basis. Also, sales fell for other beers in its family, such as Michelob Ultra, Natural Light and Busch Light in the same time period compared to previous weeks.

Over the past several weeks, Bud Light sales declines have hovered around 25% weekly likely due to right-wing media’s barrage of negative headlines following its partnership with Mulvaney and the brand’s tepid response to the controversy that angered LGBTQ+ advocates. A single can bearing her face was provided for a social media post, but some prominent conservative figures attacked the brand and social media posts spewed transphobic comments.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you