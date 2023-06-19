 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NORTH-CENTRAL AND PORTIONS
OF NORTHEAST WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Calumet, Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln,
Marathon, Northern Marinette, Menominee, Northern Oconto, Oneida,
Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago
and Wood.

Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the
presence of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires,
enhanced production of surface ozone will cause the air quality
index to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY
level. The best chance to reach the UNHEALTHY air quality index
will occur across south central and southeast Wisconsin. In these
areas, people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while
everyone should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. Elsewhere in
the advisory area, the sensitive groups described above should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Car crashes into Arby’s, surveillance video shows what happened moments before

  • 0
Car crashes into Arby’s, surveillance video shows what happened moments before

Witnesses said surveillance cameras captured what happened just before the crash in Goodlettsville.

 WSMV

Click here for updates on this story

    NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) -- An SUV crashed into the Arby’s in Goodlettsville early Monday morning, shattering glass and causing major damage, according to an employee who had just closed up shop.

Yolunda Rivers had just left the restaurant when she was notified of the crash. She said she returned and reviewed surveillance video from a nearby Red Roof Inn.

“I just saw the car going around in circles, coming out and going over all the bumpers, and then came around the end and went into the Arby’s,” Rivers said.

The footage shows a woman driving an SUV and chasing a man who was running on foot, just before crashing into the restaurant. The woman can be seen jumping out of the car and running towards the interstate with the man she appeared to have been chasing.

Witnesses said police were working to track down both people.

