Chryst Is OUT! Wisconsin fires football head coach following underwhelming start to season

Chryst Badgers

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Indianapolis.

(WAOW) -- According to ESPN, the Badgers have let go head coach Paul Chryst after seven years serving the role.

The university has named Jim Leonard interim head coach, effective immediately.

The news follows shortly after former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema handed Chryst and the Badgers their worst home loss since 2008. 

The search for a new head coach will begin immediately. Reports are Chris Petersen from Washington, and Lance Leipold from Kentucky are front runners for the position. 

