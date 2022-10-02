Chryst Is OUT! Wisconsin fires football head coach following underwhelming start to season

(WAOW) -- According to ESPN, the Badgers have let go head coach Paul Chryst after seven years serving the role.
SOURCE: Paul Chryst is out as #Wisconsin coach. Jim Leonhard will be the team's interim coach. Announcement will be coming shortly.— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) October 2, 2022
The university has named Jim Leonard interim head coach, effective immediately.
The news follows shortly after former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema handed Chryst and the Badgers their worst home loss since 2008.
The search for a new head coach will begin immediately. Reports are Chris Petersen from Washington, and Lance Leipold from Kentucky are front runners for the position.